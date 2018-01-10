High-profile actress among 100 French women who say ‘trying to seduce someone’ isn’t an ‘attack’

Oscar-nominated French actress Catherine Deneuve is just one of over 100 female French writers, academics, and performers who holds the belief that men shouldn’t fear repercussions of hitting on women, and that “trying to seduce someone” doesn’t constitute being called an “attack.”

French newspaper Le Monde on Tuesday published an open letter, signed by Denueve and company, that denounced the massive wave of sexual misconduct accusations against men sparked by the #MeToo phenomenon, propelled forward by the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Agence France-Presse reported that the women said a “witch hunt” over purported sexual misconduct against men threatens sexual freedoms, noting that “the liberty to seduce and importune was essential.”

The letter noted that rape is clearly a crime, but “trying to seduce someone, even persistently or cack-handedly, is not – nor is men being gentlemanly — a macho attack.”

“Men have been punished summarily, forced out of their jobs when all they did was touch someone’s knee or try to steal a kiss,” a portion of the letter read. – READ MORE

They are responsible for taking down perhaps one of the most powerful men in the entertainment industry, and without them, the #MeToo movement might have completely fizzled like so many modern feminist social media efforts. But Rose McGowan and Asia Argento say that they haven’t been asked to join the super-woke Hollywood women’s movement to end sexual harassment and violence.

Writing on Twitter, both McGowan and Argento said they weren’t invited to accompany the “Times Up” actresses on the red carpet, although A-listers like Reese Witherspoon and Meryl Street brought social justice warriors — and even the “leader” of the #MeToo movement — as their guests.

And despite being the women most visibly affected by the Hollywood code of silence, at least Argento says that she was never asked to be a part of the “Time’s Up” movement that claimed to speak for all entertainment industry women pursuing equality and workplace safety standards.

“I can only speak for myself but not only I wasn’t invited to the #GoldenGlobes: nobody asked my opinion about #TIMESUP or to sign the letter,” Argento tweeted out after the Globes concluded. “I support @TIMESUPNOW even though I was excluded from it. Guess I am not POWERFUL or HOLLYWOOD enough. Proud to work behind the scenes.” – READ MORE

