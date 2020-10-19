Hidin’ Biden Runs From Question About FBI, ‘Will Not Be Seen Again’ Until Debate Night

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden ran from a question on Sunday about the FBI, which comes after he snapped at a reporter late last week for asking him about the growing scandal involving a laptop that may have belonged to his son, Hunter.

CBS’s Ed O’Keefe on Face The Nation: “ will not be seen again after today until Thursday night.” REMINDER: Joe Biden and his campaign have not disputed the authenticity of the bombshell emails which detail the extensive corruption of the Biden family. pic.twitter.com/obMn3QRxKS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 18, 2020

CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe said on Sunday that Biden would not been seen again after today until the debate on Thursday night.

“And worry that if they can’t keep their base motivated, if they can’t keep convincing people to show up, whether it’s early or on the day of, they’re going to be in trouble. This week is mostly about debate prep,” O’Keefe said. “He will not be seen again after today until Thursday night in Nashville at that next debate. So, they are going to keep him focused on that. That’s a signal that they believe this is still a very big opportunity for them to provide one last big contrast with the President, and that they have to prepare him for potential attacks from the President.” – READ MORE

