HIDDEN MOTIVE: Hushed FBI Intel Report Reveals Vegas Shooting Triggered by Paddock’s Anti-Trump Politics

Fear & Lying in Las Vegas Part III

In public, the FBI will tell you they still have not pinpointed a motive for the deadly Las Vegas massacre at Mandalay Bay.

That was well over six months ago, on Oct. 1.

If this is true, the FBI is not very good at its job. Few believe that to be the case as far as the investigative prowess of rank-and-file agents who do the grunt work for such an investigation.

Privately, however, FBI insiders and intelligence officials talk a different game. A major motivating force behind the murder of 58 people in Las Vegas was Stephen Paddock’s disdain for Donald Trump’s election.

Trump’s politics.

Trump’s America.

And whomever else was involved in possibly helping Paddock — and there are many theories on accomplices and co-conspirators — likewise shared Paddock’s disdain, FBI sources said.

The concert crowd was targeted because it was packed with Trump supporters and likely GOP voters who helped propel Trump into the White House, FBI insiders maintain.

Country music. America. Apple pie. A predominantly white audience.

Differing from the official FBI and Las Vegas Metro Police Department narrative, revelations pinpointed by a True Pundit investigation include:

The FBI uncovered specific evidence showing that Paddock was anti-Trump and had an affiliation with ANTIFA, though it never was divulged to the public and agents did not follow such leads, per orders of their superiors.

The FBI & Vegas police worked hard to conceal Paddock’s politics and a classified report linking his ideologies to the massacre.

FBI and intelligence officials believe Paddock and associates chose to strike the Las Vegas country music concert with over 22,000 people because they likely supported President Trump. FBI agents said they were instructed to keep that key motive quiet too.

When FBI agents and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives informed FBI bosses that Paddock didn’t start buying dozens of guns until after Trump’s election, they were told to keep that fact quiet and shrouded

The LVMPD leaked several photos of Paddock’s hotel suite in the days following the attack. These photos depict what appears to be Paddock, deceased and on the floor of suite 32-135.

The official narrative is that Paddock acted alone, bought numerous semi-automatic weapons for some unknown reason, and employed these weapons by himself in the attack on the Route 91 Festival. Several of the firearms pictured were configured with “bump stocks” in order to maximize each weapon’s lethal prowess.

However, the narrative does not account for the number of weapons procured or the escape plan of Paddock. Also, this narrative does not align with the photos that have been leaked to the media.

Regarding the massive number of weapons and ammunition magazines, Paddock may have been preparing for some sort of conflict, sources said. From the evidence collected it appears Paddock planned to fight his way out of the Mandalay Bay if necessary.

Not die by his own hand.

A portion of a classified intelligence report obtained by True Pundit — used to debrief FBI brass and LVMPD — confirms Paddock’s behavior and purchase of guns after the 2016 presidential election were triggered by his politics.

“Mr. Paddock’s purchasing pattern reflects a violent behavior profile that appears to be inspired by political or ideological bent.” the confidential memo reads. “One possible domestic/political group would be ANTIFA related.

“Mr. Paddock’s first weapons were reportedly purchased in October 2016, with numerous additional weapons (more than 40) purchased in the run up to the attack. The coincidence of such an escalating ramp of weapon procurement is, all beginning just after the election, compelling and cannot be ignored.

“Moreover, the behavior ‘baking period’ from point of first procurement to final act of terror is extremely short and the election appears to have been the trip wire, with the final act inspired by other unknown factors. Key is trying to understand what his purpose was in doing dismounted surveillance in Chicago and Boston, and apparently without any weapons on hand.”

Why has this been so difficult for officials to acknowledge and reveal to the public? Even if it were a hypothesis, shouldn’t the public know about the mere possibility Paddock was triggered by Trump’s election?

Why would the FBI want these pieces of the Las Vegas massacre puzzle withheld from the public? Kept hidden from the loved ones of the victims?

Some FBI veterans and intelligence officials believe Paddock may have been planning additional mass shootings — to be waged either by himself or others — or both. Hence, his escape plan to vacate the Las Vegas hotel following the shooting.

Such a wider conspiracy would reveal a much larger scheme and shatter the FBI’s official narrative that Paddock was a lone wolf, a mysterious man who has stumped law enforcement and went to great lengths to do so.

But as we all now know, there is finally a revealed motive.

Even if FBI brass and Las Vegas officials and police keep trying to tell folks they have yet to nail one down.

