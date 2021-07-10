HHS Secretary Says It Is ‘Absolutely the Government’s Business’ to Know if You’re Vaccinated

The Biden administration continues its march to be the most Orwellian in American history. Earlier this week, Press Secretary Jen Psaki warned that the government agents would be going door-to-door to convince people to roll up their sleeves to take the still-experimental COVID-19 vaccine. Today, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told CNN that it’s the government’s “business” to know your vaccine status. (Narrator: it’s not.)

More specifically, Becerra said that the government has spent trillions of dollars “to try to keep Americans alive” during this pandemic, therefore, “It is taxpayers’ business if we have to continue to spend money to try to keep people from contracting COVID and helping reopen the economy.”

Not only is it the taxpayers’ business, but your vaccination status “is absolutely the government’s business… if we have to continue to spend money to try to keep people from contracting COVID and helping re-open the economy.”

Becerra also defended Psaki’s comment about a door-knocking campaign: “Knocking on a door has never been against the law. You don’t have to answer, but we hope you do. Because if you haven’t been vaccinated, we can help dispel some of those rumors you’ve heard and hopefully get you vaccinated.” – READ MORE

