HHS Official Accuses Government Scientists of ‘Sedition’ and Plotting Against Trump

Michael Caputo, the assistant secretary of public affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), claims that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a “resistance unit” that is working to undermine President Donald Trump.

In a Facebook Live video on Sunday, Caputo — who is the top communication official at HHS — claimed without evidence that government scientists at the CDC are plotting against the president and engaging in “sedition,” according to The New York Times.

“There are scientists who work for this government who do not want America to get well, not until after Joe Biden is president,” Caputo said.

He continued to claim that they “haven’t gotten out of their sweatpants except for meetings at coffee shops,” where they discuss “how they’re going to attack Donald Trump next.”

He also said they “walk around like they are monks,” but really, they practice “rotten science.”

Trump has also suggested that scientists at the CDC are intentionally delaying the development of a coronavirus vaccine to hurt him politically. – READ MORE

