Hey California, President Biden Wants You to Back off Your Governor

Maybe Aunt Nancy Pelosi lisped in President Biden’s ear and asked him to prop up her nephew California Governor Gavin Newsom. Perhaps Democrats are scared because much of their preferred legislation is a photocopy of something on the books in California. Heck, even the L.A. Times was excited to know the state’s policy was central to the Biden administration’s planning and policy development. In any case, Press Secretary Jen Psaki has a message for California residents:

In addition to sharing a commitment to a range of issues with @GavinNewsom from addressing the climate crisis to getting the pandemic under control, @POTUS clearly opposes any effort to recall @GavinNewsom — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 9, 2021

Whelp, that’s a ringing endorsement. It might have been better if the president had made the statement himself. If “getting the pandemic under control” is code for implementing draconian lockdowns, killing small businesses, and causing record numbers of residents to leave the state never to return, Newsom nailed it. Of course, he also has cases per 100,000 higher than Florida, Texas, and New York despite locking people in their homes for nearly a year. Add annual fires, rolling blackouts, and the country’s highest taxes, and it is really something to emulate.- READ MORE

