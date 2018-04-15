HE’S WITH HER: Comey’s wife and daughters took part in Women’s March, supported Hillary Clinton

Former FBI Director James Comey said his wife and most of his children supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, and later took part in the Women’s March after President Trump’s inauguration.

“I didn’t take a poll among all the kids, but I’m pretty sure that at least my four daughters, probably all five of my kids, wanted Hillary Clinton to be the first woman president,” Comey said in an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

“There was a lot of passion in this house for Hillary Clinton. And I– I get that,” he added. “But again, I hope it illustrates to people that I really wasn’t making decisions based on political fortunes.”

Comey publicly said months before the election that Clinton would not be prosecuted for her use of a private email server to handle classified information while she was secretary of State.

However, he wrote a letter just a couple weeks before Election Day stating the FBI had uncovered new emails. Though Comey eventually said no new information was found in the emails, Clinton’s team blamed the letter for her sharp drop in the polls leading up to the election.

Comey told Stephanopoulos that he’s still never met Clinton.

