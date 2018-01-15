‘He’s Being Run By Stephen Miller’: McAuliffe Rips ‘Disgraceful, Disgusting’ Trump DACA Remarks (VIDEO)

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe ripped President Donald Trump several times during an interview on CNN.

McAuliffe, a Democrat who left office in January due to term limits, said his routinely fiery comments put soldiers in harm’s way around the world.

“Disgraceful. Disgusting. He just continues to hurt the prestige of the United States of America,” McAuliffe, a former DNC chairman and longtime Clinton confidant, said.

Asked by host Jake Tapper if he thought Trump is a racist, McAuliffe demurred, responding that he "certainly thinks he makes racist comments."

The Democrat governor of Virginia made what appeared to be threatening comments when discussing how he’d perform in a debate against President Donald Trump.

On Thursday night, Gov. Terry McAuliffe suggested during an MSNBC interview that he would punch the president to the point where he would be passed out on the ground, unable to get up, according to Politico

“You would have to pick him up off the floor,” said McAuliffe when asked by host Chris Matthews how he would handle a debate with Trump.

In response, a giggling Matthews asked to clarify if that entailed “decking” the president, which the outgoing governor did not deny.

"Listen, this guy got in my space, you want to get in my space, I've always said, Chris, you punch me, I'm going to punch you back twice as hard. And it wouldn't be hard to do it. This guy thinks he can intimidate everybody. It's disgraceful and embarrassing," McAuliffe replied.