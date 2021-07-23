He’s no sell-out: Biden speaks to half-empty room at CNN town hall

President Biden on Wednesday spoke to a half-empty auditorium while doing a live CNN “town hall” event in Ohio.

The more than dozen empty rows weren’t apparent to television viewers thanks to flattering shots that appeared to show a full, non-distanced crowd packing the front rows – in a striking visual display of normalcy after more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions.

What the Biden CNN town hall looks like from the back of the auditorium: pic.twitter.com/juUehd7PDu — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 22, 2021

But members of the traveling White House press pool shared photos from the back of the room, revealing that, in fact, the venue was far from packed at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati.

Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Epstein, who traveled with Biden as a representative of wire services, tweeted an image of “hat the Biden CNN town hall looks like from the back of the auditorium”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --