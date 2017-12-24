HE’S BACK! Joss Whedon Freaks Over GOP Tax Bill: ‘Blood On His Hands’

After keeping it incognito for several months following his ex-wife accusing him of being a philanderer who simply pays lip-service to feminist causes, director Joss Whedon is having another Twitter tantrum. While not nearly as bad as him joking about raping House Speaker Paul Ryan with a rhino’s horn, it’s still signature Whedon.

Whedon’s tantrum came after the GOP passed the tax bill, which President Trump signed into law on Friday as his Christmas present to America. First, the “Buffy” creator hit at House Speaker Paul Ryan, saying he had “blood on his hands.”

not pictured: the blood on his hands pic.twitter.com/qXFiXuAAl6 — Joss Whedon (@joss) December 20, 2017

Whedon also lamented on how President Trump is seeking to “expunge Obama’s legacy.”

“History will remember President Obama as better than he was because of YOU, @realDonaldTrump,” Whedon tweeted at the president. “Your desperate need to expunge Obama’s legacy has helped ensure it. This makes me laugh when little else does.” – READ MORE

