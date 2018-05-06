‘He’s a Fraud’: Bongino Rips Schiff’s Warning of Trump Impeachment ‘Bait’ (VIDEO)

Dan Bongino ripped Rep. Adam Schiff over his New York Times opinion piece that warned Democrats to not take “the bait” of impeaching President Donald Trump.

Bongino, a former secret service agent and NYPD officer, labeled the allegations of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Russians as a “set-up.”

He said Schiff (D-Calif.) — the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee — has known the president is not guilty of collusion, and that such allegations are a “hoax.” – READ MORE

