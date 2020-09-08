Herschel Walker says rioters should get federal time for ‘destroying lives and businesses’ (VIDEO)

Former NFL football player Herschel Walker is calling on local leaders to put an end to rioting across the United States.

In a video posted to Twitter Monday, Walker argued that rioters should get federal time for destroying cities and citizens’ businesses.

“I’ve watched a lot of these beautiful cities being destroyed by people rioting and I saw all these local leaders that won’t step to the plate to protect their citizens or their citizens’ businesses,” Walker said in a video posted to Twitter. “So I’m going to step up to the plate and become a local leader in a sense that I want to put in a mandate that anyone arrested during a riot and they’re not from that city, they don’t have a resident in that city or that town, should be arrested and get federal time.”

His comments come less than 24 hours after his longtime friend, President Trump, blamed “Radical Left” Democratic governors and mayors for unrest in cities across the country that occurred over Labor Day weekend. – READ MORE

