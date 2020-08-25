Herschel Walker: ‘I Have Seen Racism Up Close. I Know What It Is. And It Isn’t Donald Trump.’ (VIDEO)

What a classic speech by legendary @HerschelWalker — unreal. Will be fun to see him do all the network interviews tomorrow about the @realDonaldTrump – on with @andersoncooper @donlemon @MorningJoe and @TheView etc. He’ll be a great guest. Inspiring. From any side of the aisle. https://t.co/25gXzq60Mi — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) August 25, 2020

On Monday night, Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker, who won the trophy at the University of Georgia before starring for the New Jersey Generals of the USFL and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, spoke at the Republican National Convention, where he stated of President Trump, “It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald. The worst one is ‘racist.’ I take it as a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist.”

“I’m Herschel Walker,” he began. “Most of you know me as a football player. I’m also a father, a man of faith, and a very good judge of character. I have known Donald Trump for 37 years. And I don’t mean we just casually ran into each other from time to time. I’m talking about a deep personal friendship.”

Walker spoke of Trump’s ownership of the New Jersey Generals: “I watched him as the owner of a professional football team. Right after he bought the team, he set out to learn. He learned about the history of the team, the players, the coaches. Every detail. Then he used what he learned to make the team better.” – READ MORE

