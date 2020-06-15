Herschel Walker Blasts Joe Biden for Comparing Impact of George Floyd’s Death to MLK Assassination

Ex-NFL Star Herschel Walker blasted Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden for claiming that the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd had a greater impact on the world than the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Walker, the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner, was infuriated by Biden’s proclamation.

“Someone inform @JoeBiden not to compare the death of Dr. King and George Floyd,” Walker wrote on Saturday. “He has been in office a very long time, and not once has he tried to change anything for black lives. Look at his voting records!”

Someone inform @JoeBiden not to compare the death of Dr. King and George Floyd. He has been in office a very long time and not once has he tried to change anything for black lives. Look at his voting records! @FoxNews @CNN @realDonaldTrump @POTUS @FoxNews @MSNBC

@seanhannity — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) June 13, 2020

Walker was referencing the Wednesday, June 10, round table discussion in Philadelphia where Biden exclaimed Dr. King’s death “did not have the worldwide impact George Floyd’s death did.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --