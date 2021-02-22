Herschel Walker And Others Say No To Slavery Reparations

Former pro-football running back Herschel Walker spoke to a congressional hearing on Wednesday about the possibility of slavery reparations in the United States.

Walker spoke at a hearing for House Resolution 40, which would create a commission to study the topic of reparations. The bill is reportedly sponsored by Texas Democratic Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, who said that the Black Lives Matter protests last year featured “signs in support of HR 40,” adding that now is the right time to create a commission.

Walker played in the former USFL and NFL for over 25 years and has become an outspoken conservative in recent years.

According to the New York Post, Walker “said reparations might require black Americans like himself to use genetics company 23andMe to calculate their pay by percentage of ancestry …”

He mentioned that he opposes reparation efforts for political and moral reasons, telling a House Judiciary Committee subcommittee, “We use black power to create white guilt. My approach is biblical: how can I ask my Heavenly Father to forgive me if I can’t forgive my brother?” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --