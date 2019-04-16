HEROISM IN PARIS: Firefighters Plunge Into Notre Dame To Save Religious Treasures

On Monday, as the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris was ablaze, millions of Catholics around the world were distraught at the prospect not only of losing a building dearly beloved to them, but also the numerous religious artifacts inside the structure. Daily Wire TVPlay Video

But this is where the French showed genuine heroism. Not only did the Chaplain of the Paris Firefighters plunge into the blaze to save the Blessed Sacrament and the Crown of Thorns, but a human chain of firefighters was formed to save the treasures inside.

Fr Fournier, Chaplain of the Paris Firefighters, went into the blaze with the firefighters to save the Blessed Sacrament and the Crown of Thorns. https://t.co/eFfRxPNrBE — PEG (@pegobry) April 15, 2019

Merci aux @PompiersParis, aux policiers et aux agents municipaux qui ont réalisé ce soir une formidable chaîne humaine pour sauver les œuvres de #NotreDame. La couronne d'épines, la tunique de Saint Louis et plusieurs autres œuvres majeures sont à présent en lieu sûr. pic.twitter.com/cbrGWCbL2N — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 15, 2019

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo commented: "Thanks to the @PompiersParis, the police and the municipal agents who realized tonight a formidable human chain to save the works of #OurDame. The crown of thorns, the tunic of Saint Louis and several other major works are now in a safe place."