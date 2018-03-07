Hero Student Of Parkland Massacre Files Suit Against Sheriff’s Office And School

The first lawsuit has been filed by a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the massacre on Valentine’s Day in which 17 people were murdered.

Anthony Borges, 15, who courageously used his body as a human shield to protect other students when the shooter targeted them, getting hit with five bullets and winding up with injuries so severe that he cannot walk, has joined his family to file suit against the Broward County sheriff’s office, the school resource officer, the Broward County school system and the principal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Borges was hit by bullets twice in his right leg, once in his left leg and twice in his torso.

Borges’ attorney, Alex Arreaza, wrote in the lawsuit, “The failure of Broward County Public Schools, and of the principal and school resource officer to adequately protect students, and in particular our client, from life-threatening harm were unreasonable, callous and negligent action or inaction led to the personal injuries sustained by my client.” – READ MORE

