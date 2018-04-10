True Pundit

‘Hero’ Humbolt Broncos player taken off life support, to donate organs

The family of a Humbolt Broncos hockey player who was on a bus when it slammed into a semitrailer in western Canada– killing 15– said he was taken off life support and his organs will be donated, The Global News reported.

Logan Boulet, 21, a defenseman, was put on life-support on Saturday and his family said his organs would be harvested and six matches have been found.

“Logan made it clear previously that he signed his donor card as soon as he turned 21,” the family said in a statement. Even in his eventual passing, he will be a selfless hero.”

The Calgary Herald reported that a friend of the family said the procedures were set to begin early Sunday and matches were made for all vital organs. One patient will receive his heart and lungs, the report said. – READ MORE

