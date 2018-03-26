HERO: French Police Officer Dies After Offering Himself Up In Exchange For Civilian Hostage

A French police officer, Col. Arnaud Beltrame, is being hailed as a hero after he offered himself to a radical Islamic terrorist in exchange for a civilian, and then was fatally shot.

Beltrame was one of several police officers who responded to a hostage situation at a Super U supermarket in the South of France near Toulouse on Friday. A “Morocco-born” Islamic radical named Redouane Lakdim hijacked a car, then engaged in a firefight with police before holing himself up in a the market with panicked shoppers.

Lakdim, who entered the market screaming “Allahu Akbar” and declaring that he was a “soldier for ISIS,” reportedly took several shoppers as hostages, but sensing that Lakdim might not let the civilians live, Beltrame offered himself as a hostage instead. Beltrame also left his cell phone on while he was inside the store, so that police outside could have an idea of what was taking place within.

Beltrame was found mortally wounded when police stormed the grocery store after overhearing that Lakdim intended to “finish” his attack. He was one of four people killed. Twelve others were injured but are expected to survive. – READ MORE

