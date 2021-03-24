Hero Cop Killed in Boulder Massacre a ‘Devout Christian’ with 7 Kids: ‘He Loved His Kids and His Family More Than Anything’

Ten people were killed, including a police officer, in a mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. Officer Eric Talley, who was one of the first to respond to the scene, was killed in action. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold grieved the fallen officer, saying that Talley was “killed trying to save the lives of others.” The identities of the other nine victims have not yet been released, pending notification of loved ones.

Chief: Our hearts go out to all families impacted. There are 10 fatalities. She identified slain Police Officer Eric Talley, who was one of the first on the scene. She calls officer’s actions “heroic.” — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

The 51-year-old police officer joined the force in 2010. Homer Talley, the fallen officer’s father, told ABC in a statement that his son “took his job as a police officer very seriously.” The father of seven children, Eric Talley “loved his kids and his family more than anything.”

“He joined the police force when he was 40 years old. He was looking for a job to keep himself off of the front lines and was learning to be a drone operator. He didn’t want to put his family through something like this and he believed in Jesus Christ,” his father added.- READ MORE

