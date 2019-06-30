Hero 9/11 first responder with cancer dies at 53; testified to Congress with Jon Stewart

A 9/11 first responder has died two weeks after an emotional appearance on Capitol Hill with Jon Stewart, his family said Saturday.

Luis “Lou” Alvarez, a former bomb-squad detective for the NYPD, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and underwent 69 rounds of chemotherapy. He was 53.

“It is with peace and comfort, that the Alvarez family announce that Luis (Lou) Alvarez, our warrior, has gone home to our Good Lord in heaven today,” the family said. “Please remember his words, ‘Please take care of yourselves and each other.’ We told him at the end that he had won this battle by the many lives he had touched by sharing his three-year battle. He was at peace with that, surrounded by family.”

Alvarerz entered hospice care last week.

The hero cop appeared with Stewart, the former “Daily Show” host, before a House committee June 11 to urge congressional action on renewing the 9/11 Victim’s Compensation Fund.

Stewart drew headlines after criticizing lawmakers who failed to attend the hearing. – read more

