Herman Cain: Dems Sound Like an Out-of-Tune Orchestra Playing the ‘Hate Trump’ Symphony

Herman Cain said Saturday night that over mere days of a new Congress, the Democrats have sounded like “a 200-piece orchestra where none of the instruments are tuned and they’re trying to play the symphony called ‘Hate Trump.'”

Cain, a former business executive and 2012 presidential candidate, appeared on “Watters’ World” and was discussing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s, (D-N.Y.), proposed “Green New Deal” as well as fellow freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s, (D-Mich.) profane remarks on impeaching President Trump.

He called Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) “economically illiterate” for her proposal, which would impose a tax as high as 70 percent on top earners.

“This is what liberals and lunatics misunderstand. It’s not their money,” he said.

Former Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee added that Tlaib’s remarks, in which she said Democrats are going to “impeach the motherf—-r,” were “ridiculous” and “out of order.” – READ MORE