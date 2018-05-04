Heritage Foundation Defends Facebook’s ‘Right’ to Censor, Will Oppose Regulation

The Heritage Foundation Will Defend Facebook’s Legal Right As A “private Company” To Censor Content And Will Oppose Attempts To Regulate The Tech Giant, According To The Think Tank’s Senior Research Fellow For Technology, Klon Kitchen.

In an interview with Breitbart News, Kitchen argued that as a private company, Facebook has the right to censor content at will, although he strongly cautioned the social network against a censorious approach.

“I think Facebook is a private company,” said Kitchen, a former national security adviser to Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE). “Facebook can ultimately make decisions about what kind of speech it wants to have on its platform.”

“I think it is better for consumers and the American people to have as free a space for open dialogue and diversity of viewpoints as possible. … But they’re a private company, and the Heritage Foundation is going to be very clear about a private company’s right to organize and conduct its business as it sees fit.”

Kitchen disagreed with the view that platforms like Facebook and Google are special cases due to their dominant position in the marketplace and their unprecedented influence over news and politics, which includes the power to sway undecided voters by up to 80 percent, and boost voter registration by significant margins among targeted users. – READ MORE

