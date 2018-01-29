Here’s Why Trump’s Offering Amnesty To 1.8 Million Illegal Immigrants

President Donald Trump explained his rationale for offering 1.8 million illegal immigrants a pathway to citizenship in his new proposed fix for the DACA program, in a Saturday evening tweet.

I have offered DACA a wonderful deal, including a doubling in the number of recipients & a twelve year pathway to citizenship, for two reasons: (1) Because the Republicans want to fix a long time terrible problem. (2) To show that Democrats do not want to solve DACA, only use it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

The White House released the contours of its legislative framework to codify DACA into law Thursday, which is accompanied by $25 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, an end to chain migration, and an end to the diversity visa lottery program. The pathway to citizenship element of the framework was largely denounced by immigration restrictionists. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump challenged Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after his failed attempt to shut down the government and force Republicans into a DACA amnesty deal.

“Cryin’ Chuck Schumer fully understands, especially after his humiliating defeat, that if there is no Wall, there is no DACA,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night. “We must have safety and security, together with a strong Military, for our great people!”

Trump did not mention the other White House immigration reform principles which include an end to chain migration and the end of the visa lottery program. – READ MORE