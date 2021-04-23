Here’s Why Social Justice Activists Aren’t Celebrating The Chauvin Conviction

Many social justice advocates said the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd is accountability, not justice after the jury’s guilty verdict was announced Tuesday.

Activists praised Chauvin’s conviction as the right decision, but said it was not enough to achieve actual justice because Floyd should still be alive. Several prominent figures said that justice means addressing and reforming systemic issues of policing, including excessive use of force and violence against minorities.

“But if we’re being honest with ourselves, we know that true justice is about much more than a single verdict in a single trial,” former President Barack Obama said shortly after the jury’s decision was announced. “True justice requires that we come to terms with the fact that Black Americans are treated differently, every day.”

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Floyd died after Chauvin knelt on his neck for over nine minutes during an arrest in May 2020, video shows.

“While today’s verdict may have been a necessary step on the road to progress, it was far from a sufficient one,” Obama said. “We cannot rest. We will need to follow through with the concrete reforms that will reduce and ultimately eliminate racial bias in our criminal justice system.”