Here’s Why Howard Schultz Has Largely Vanished from View

If you’re just now realizing you haven’t heard much about, or from, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz lately (he’s shown above, along with Megan McCain of “The View”) and wondered why — you’re not alone.

Schultz had said he was exploring a 2020 presidential campaign as a “centrist independent.” But he announced this past Wednesday he’s taking the summer off from further exploration of a potential run.

That’s because he’s recovering from three back surgeries.

Earlier this year, Schultz declared he would explore running against President Donald Trump in 2020. But he hadn’t announced any formal presidential run. He was light on policy specifics and he had largely vanished from public view over the past few months. – READ MORE