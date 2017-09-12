Here’s Why DeVos Has A Point About Due Process

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos received criticism for her speech Thursday in which she stressed due process rights of accused students, but several high-profile sexual misconduct cases vindicate her message.

DeVos said “the rights of one person can never be paramount to the rights of another,” suggesting that adjudication of recent sexual misconduct cases represented miscarriages of justice. Situations involving alleged sexual misconduct at a plethora of colleges bolster her case.

“Schools are overcorrecting,” said an anonymous University of California, San Diego (UCSD) student to NPR. “People like me are always getting hurt.”

UCSD suspended the student in spring 2015 following an accusation of sexual assault. The student alleges that the school would not let him show as evidence text messages suggesting that he and the alleged victim were on good terms following the alleged assault, nor would UCSD permit him to challenge the investigator or cross-examine the woman who accused him. He sued the school and won.- READ MORE