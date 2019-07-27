Here’s why a federal judge tossed Nick Sandmann’s $250M defamation lawsuit against the Washington Post

A federal judge in Kentucky tossed Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann’s massive defamation lawsuit against the Washington Post on Friday.

U.S. District Judge William Bertelsman said the Post was within its First Amendment rights to publish the subjective opinion of Native American Nathan Phillips, whose account of what happened on the Lincoln Monument fueled outrage against Sandmann and his classmates.

“The Court accepts Sandmann’s statement that, when he was standing motionless in the confrontation with Philip’s his intent was to calm the situation and not to impede or block anyone,” Bertelsman said in a 36-page opinion.

“However, Phillips did not see it that way. He concluded that he was being ‘blocked’ and not allowed to ‘retreat.’ He passed these conclusions on to The Post. They may have been erroneous, but … they are opinion protected by the First Amendment. And The Post is not liable for publishing these opinions, for the reasons discussed in this Opinion,” he added.

Bertelsman said the Post used language that is “loose, figurative” and “rhetorical hyperbole” in its stories and social media postings, which is protected by the First Amendment. – READ MORE