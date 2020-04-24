Here’s Where $881 Billion in U.S. Aid Went in Month of Spending

The Trump administration has doled out roughly $881 billion from the major components of the pandemic relief package signed into law one month ago, and soon will have a half trillion dollars more to shovel into the economy.

The Treasury Department was put in charge of distributing, through multiple channels, nearly half of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. While one key piece ran empty within two weeks — aid to small businesses — there’s still has a lot of money left to work with.

“We’ve had an unprecedented fiscal and monetary response,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday in a Bloomberg News interview.

On Friday, President Donald Trump plans to sign into law another $484 billion in rescue money, including replenishment of small business assistance, aid to hospitals and funding for virus testing. Here is a tally of what’s been spent or committed so far from the law’s key programs – READ MORE

