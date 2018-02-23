Here’s What’s Happening to Gun Sales After the Florida Shooting

With a week having passed since 17 students and staff were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the national discussion has shifted to enacting strict gun control laws at the state or federal level.

As often happens in the case of shootings, the sale of firearms, ammunition, and accessories increases, as people want to obtain them in preparation for bans or heavy restrictions.

The sales of the AR-15 modern sporting rifle, in particular, have significantly increased.

Fox 4 reports the Shoot Center gun store in Cape Coral, Florida, has seen roughly a 30 percent increase in sales of the rifle that gun control activists want to ban. Alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz used an AR-15 in his killing spree. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *