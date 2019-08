“Would you like to see gasoline-powered vehicles gone within 12 years?” an interviewer asked her.

“Well as much as it is technologically possible I think we need to draw down our fossil fuels as much as we possibly can,” she responded. “I don’t think we should build another pipeline at all in the United States of America.

“It’s a matter of our survival,” Ocasio-Cortez concluded. “I don’t even think it’s a matter of political opinion. It’s scientific fact.” – READ MORE