Here’s What Impeachment Looks Like For Cuomo — And Who Would Replace Him

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is the subject of an impeachment investigation that could replace him with New York’s first female governor.

The embattled governor is being investigated by both the state attorney general’s office for allegations of workplace sexual misconduct and by the Department of Justice for his role in knowingly undercounting the deaths of New York nursing home patients.

Though the Daily Caller News Foundation reported in May that Cuomo had knowingly undercounted nursing home deaths, the governor did not face major push back on the matter until top Cuomo aid Melissa DeRosa reportedly admitted to New York lawmakers that Cuomo’s administration withheld the number of deaths, fearing federal prosecutors would use the numbers against the state.

Following DeRosa’s comments, major media began to report on the scandal, and at least six women came forward with allegations of inappropriate conduct, touching, and assault against the governor. The speaker of the New York State Assembly authorized the judiciary committee to begin the impeachment probe last week.

On Friday, the majority of the New York Democratic congressional delegation called for Cuomo’s resignation in coinciding statements. Cuomo denied that he ever inappropriately touched anyone and said Friday that no one wants the reviews to conclude “more quickly and more thoroughly” than he does.

He asked for lawmakers to wait for the investigations’ results before drawing conclusions, and he refused to resign.

“The only way he leaves, unless he surprises everyone and turns into a different human being, is if he is impeached,” a top Democratic operative told CNN.

How Would Impeachment Work?

According to the New York state constitution, the New York’s State Assembly would carry out the vote to impeach the embattled governor. The assembly is made up of 150 lawmakers — Democrats hold 106 of the assembly’s 150 seats, and 76 votes will be needed to impeach Cuomo, according to CNN.

The assembly only needs a majority vote to impeach Cuomo for “misconduct or malversation.”

“Provision shall be made by law for the removal for misconduct or malversation in office of all officers, except judicial, whose powers and duties are not local or legislative and who shall be elected at general elections, and also for supplying vacancies created by such removal,” the state’s constitution said.

Who Takes Over If Cuomo Is Impeached?

New York’s Democratic Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would become governor if the assembly votes to impeach Cuomo, thereby stripping Cuomo’s ability to make decisions and sending him to a trial by the New York Senate. The court for the trial of impeachments would be made up of “the president of the senate, the senators, or the major part of them, and the judges of the court of appeals, or the major part of them,” according to New York’s constitution. Hochul would not act as a member of the court, the constitution noted. Cuomo would not be able to exercise his office again unless he is acquitted at the state senate trial. “Judgment in cases of impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from office, or removal from office and disqualification to hold and enjoy any public office of honor, trust, or profit under this state; but the party impeached shall be liable to indictment and punishment according to law,” the constitution added. Two-thirds of New York’s Democratic led senate would need to find Cuomo guilty if he were to be impeached, CNN noted. If the embattled governor is acquitted, he can return to his position as governor and enjoy all his former power. What Do We Know About Kathy Hochul? If Cuomo is impeached, he would be replaced by his 62-year-old lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul. The impeachment would make Hochul the first woman to serve as the governor of New York, according to the New York Times. “Hochul spearheaded Governor Cuomo’s Enough is Enough campaign to combat sexual assault on college campuses, hosting and attending more than 25 events,” her bio reads. “As the highest-ranking female elected official in New York State, she continues to be a champion for women and families across the State.”