Here’s what happened to the pope’s favorability rating after the sex abuse scandal

The crisis in the Catholic church since the revelations of sexual abuse by clergy and subsequent coverup has hit the head of the church hard – at least in his favorability ratings.

Pope Francis has enjoyed a high favorability ratings from Catholics and non-Catholics alike, but his rating has plummeted since the scandal began making headlines in August.

The favorability rating of the pope has fallen to 48 percent among Americans according to a new CNN poll. In January, a poll found that 66 percent of Americans approved of the pope, while 72 percent said they approved of the Pope in December 2013.- READ MORE