Here’s what happened to the pope’s favorability rating after the sex abuse scandal

A Catholic Women’s Forum Leader Told Breitbart News She Fears The U.s. Roman Catholic Bishops Are Returning Home “empty-handed” From A Meeting With Pope Francis To Discuss The Scandal Surrounding Disgraced Archbishop Theodore Mccarrick.
Mary Hasson, director of the Catholic Women’s Forum of the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, DC, said she is “frustrated” with the “lack of action” on the part of the pope.
“The pope’s silence is deafening,” she said, “and I worry that the Cardinals are coming home empty-handed, with no further word on whether the pope will pursue an official investigation.”
Hasson is a lead signer of a letter to Pope Francis that represents the views of nearly 46,000 Catholic women. The women, included among them seminary professors, theologians, evangelists, attorneys, and missionaries, wrote to the pope at the end of August, charging him with providing an “inadequate” response to a report that accused him of ignoring sanctions placed on McCarrick, despite knowing the former cardinal had sexually abused priests, seminarians, and minors. – READ MORE
