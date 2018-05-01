Here’s what happened to the missing tree Macron and Trump planted last week

Via HuffPost France – & Google translate – the oak planted at the WH has been removed to finish its quarantine period // On sait ce qu’est devenu le jeune chêne planté par Macron et Trump https://t.co/hHnNW31kao pic.twitter.com/DtQVZLj9UI — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) April 29, 2018

It appears the disappearance of the oak tree given to the United States by French President Macron on his visit last week has been solved: The tree is in quarantine, via HuffPost France – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1