True Pundit

Politics

Here’s what happened to the missing tree Macron and Trump planted last week

Posted on by
Share:

It appears the disappearance of the oak tree given to the United States by French President Macron on his visit last week has been solved: The tree is in quarantine, via HuffPost France – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

TREE MYSTERY, SOLVED: Here's what happened to the missing tree Macron and Trump planted last week
TREE MYSTERY, SOLVED: Here's what happened to the missing tree Macron and Trump planted last week

Case closed.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: