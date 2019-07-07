Here’s what happened to Nike’s market value after dropping Betsy Ross shoe — and it’s significant

As of market close on Friday, Nike shares were up 2 percent in just three days, which added a whopping $3 billion to Nike’s market value, which closed at $136.38 billion on Friday.

Kevin O’Leary, an investor on “Shark Tank,” told TMZ he believes Nike manufactured the controversy as a marketing ploy.

This is not the first time Nike has capitalized on controversy with Kaepernick.

Nike sales skyrocketed last fall after the shoe giant announced an advertising campaign with Kaepernick, a polarizing figure who initiated national anthem protests in professional sports.