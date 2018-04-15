Here’s what happened to Ingraham’s ratings in first week back. It’s forcing advertisers to return.

Despite facing a massive advertiser boycott and losing more than a dozen sponsors, Fox News host Laura Ingraham retained the top spot in cable news TV’s 10 p.m. ratings battle.

And it’s forcing companies who caved to the liberal outrage mob to return to Ingraham’s show.

According to Mediaite, Ingraham’s show, “The Ingraham Angle,” averaged 2.69 million viewers this week, while her closest competitor, Lawrence O’Donnell of MSNBC, averaged 2.6 million viewers. “CNN Tonight,” which is hosted by anchor Don Lemon, averaged far less viewers: 1.29 million

It’s a ratings rebound after Ingraham’s rating dipped in the initial days of the advertiser exodus. – READ MORE

