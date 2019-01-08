 

Here’s The Viral Photo Of The Bloodied Man Female UFC Fighter Allegedly Beat Up For Attempted Robbery

Share:

A female Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter allegedly beat a would-be robber on Saturday after the man threatened her and tried to steal her phone in Rio de Janeiro.

Twenty-six-year-old UFC fighter Polyana Viana told MMAjunkie on Sunday that she was approached by a man while she was waiting for an Uber driver. After asking her for the time, he demanded she give him her cellphone and told her he was armed.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

Making a split-second decision, Viana decided the “gun” he claimed to have was likely “too soft” to be an actual gun and deployed two punches and a kick to the man, and as he fell to the ground, she caught him in a headlock, she recalled. The fighter said she held him until the cops arrived.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

On the left is @polyanaviana, one of our @UFC fighters and on the right is the guy who tried to rob her #badfuckingidea

A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on


“When he saw I saw him, he sat next to me. He asked me the time, I said it, and I saw he wasn’t going to leave. So I already moved to put my cell phone in my waist. And then he said, ‘Give me the phone. Don’t try to react, because I’m armed.’ Then he put his hand over [a gun], but I realized it was too soft,” she told the publication. – READ MORE

Share:
Staff

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed