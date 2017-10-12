Here’s the San Juan mayor’s vulgar response to her exchanges with Trump

FOLLOW US!



Carmen Yulin Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, has been a fiery and persistent presence in the media since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico.

She was asked by Public Radio International what her thoughts were on the contentious exchanges she’s had with President Donald Trump. Her response, like pretty much everything she’s said in recent weeks, was unfiltered.

“I don’t give a s—,” Cruz said.

“This isn’t about me or politics. I’m not going to be the face you see out there just giving you a box of food for the photo op. I’m the face of the person who is going to make sure somebody gets that to you … so like the last scene of Gone With the Wind — ‘Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn.’” – READ MORE