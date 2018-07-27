True Pundit

Here’s The REAL Reason The White House Barred That CNN Reporter

To hear the liberal media tell it, the horrible Trump administration, bent on destroying the First Amendment, has barred a legitimate journalist from covering the White House.

But White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders offered a very different account.

“At the conclusion of a press event in the Oval Office a reporter shouted questions and refused to leave despite repeatedly being asked to do so,” Sanders said in a statement. “Subsequently, our staff informed her she was not welcome to participate in the next event, but made clear that any other journalist from her network could attend.”

She “refused to leave” the Oval Office.

Far different from the versions you’re hearing in the MSM. And Collins herself noted that CNN wasn’t barred from the event. She said on CNN that she was told, “We’re not banning your network. Your photographers can still come. Your producers can still come. But you are not invited to the Rose Garden today.”

The Times reports that in the Oval Office, Collins shouted: “Did Michael Cohen betray you, Mr. President?” and then: “Mr. President, are you worried about what Michael Cohen is about to say to the prosecutors?” She actually asked six questions (lie of omission).

But it wasn’t the questions Collins asked, it was the venue. – READ MORE

But the outrage directed against the Trump Administration for an action that in retrospect seems logical was nowhere to be found when the Obama Administration mistreated reporters over its long tenure. One determined Twitter user went to great lengths to document the abuses perpetuated by the Obama Administration against journalists:

READ MORE

