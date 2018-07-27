Here’s The REAL Reason The White House Barred That CNN Reporter

To hear the liberal media tell it, the horrible Trump administration, bent on destroying the First Amendment, has barred a legitimate journalist from covering the White House.

But White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders offered a very different account.

“At the conclusion of a press event in the Oval Office a reporter shouted questions and refused to leave despite repeatedly being asked to do so,” Sanders said in a statement. “Subsequently, our staff informed her she was not welcome to participate in the next event, but made clear that any other journalist from her network could attend.”

She “refused to leave” the Oval Office.

Far different from the versions you’re hearing in the MSM. And Collins herself noted that CNN wasn’t barred from the event. She said on CNN that she was told, “We’re not banning your network. Your photographers can still come. Your producers can still come. But you are not invited to the Rose Garden today.”

The Times reports that in the Oval Office, Collins shouted: “Did Michael Cohen betray you, Mr. President?” and then: “Mr. President, are you worried about what Michael Cohen is about to say to the prosecutors?” She actually asked six questions (lie of omission).

But it wasn’t the questions Collins asked, it was the venue. – READ MORE

But the outrage directed against the Trump Administration for an action that in retrospect seems logical was nowhere to be found when the Obama Administration mistreated reporters over its long tenure. One determined Twitter user went to great lengths to document the abuses perpetuated by the Obama Administration against journalists:

Here's former President Obama having a reporter removed for interrupting him "in his house" the press claps wildly, even starts chanting Obama's name while the reporter is being removed for yelling "NO MORE DEPORTATIONS" #KaitlanCollins cc: @BretBaier pic.twitter.com/FuAuTEmG1Y — Rosie Perpetually Potentially Sensitive (@almostjingo) July 26, 2018

2015 Washington Free Beacon's Adam Kredo ejected from a State Department media briefing in Vienna and senior department officials threatened to call security on him, without him even saying a word. Had to control that #IranDeal narriative #KaitlanCollins https://t.co/1TP3XjjBPA pic.twitter.com/60Ie76VIU6 — Rosie Perpetually Potentially Sensitive (@almostjingo) July 26, 2018

2012 @politico called interrupting the President a "surprising breach of etiquette" and later the reporter from @DailyCaller was "urged" to and DID apologize to then President Obama #KaitlanCollins https://t.co/SHPGccrS4e pic.twitter.com/7ipaSNhwaz — Rosie Perpetually Potentially Sensitive (@almostjingo) July 26, 2018

The man removed by Obama was an undocumented, trans advocate GASP how could he do that AT an #LGBTQ event? #FreedomOfSpeechDay @CNN knows this they reported about it and praised @BarackObama https://t.co/Wr39AsYN69 pic.twitter.com/pg7nnjQS1W — Rosie Perpetually Potentially Sensitive (@almostjingo) July 26, 2018

Here's a Female, African American reporter with White House Press credentials being carried away by Secret Service in 2009 for attempting to ask President Obama to protect "traditional marriage"#KaitlanCollins https://t.co/t2UFivG6Z4 pic.twitter.com/WHLH8s4tzi — Rosie Perpetually Potentially Sensitive (@almostjingo) July 26, 2018

Here's @joshearnest in 2009 bragging about how well the Admin had demonstrated their ability and willingness to exclude @FoxNews from significant interviews to the Assistant Secretary of public Affairs #KaitlanCollins https://t.co/o98xlRMJuP pic.twitter.com/NUidMFtfO4 — Rosie Perpetually Potentially Sensitive (@almostjingo) July 26, 2018

12/17/09 President Obama ordered air attack on village of al Majala in Yemen’s southern Abyan province killing 14 women and 21 children. The blame was wrongly placed on Yemen until Shaye exposed the facts, which landed him in jail according to @amnesty https://t.co/JA6B1MWc4C pic.twitter.com/HjbpW4NNMt — Rosie Perpetually Potentially Sensitive (@almostjingo) July 26, 2018

2014 President Obama completely shuts out press AGAIN and this is from @HuffPost #KaitlanCollins https://t.co/S7s4c5mQp4 — Rosie Perpetually Potentially Sensitive (@almostjingo) July 26, 2018

White House Correspondence Association lodges a formal complaint because President Obama’s would not allow any reporters for the anniversary of Apollo 11 with Buzz Aldrin, arguably one of the most memorable moments in our history! #FreedomOfPress #CNNlies https://t.co/Qi9ics7qnO pic.twitter.com/rdvYu8GWQp — Rosie Perpetually Potentially Sensitive (@almostjingo) July 26, 2018

– READ MORE

