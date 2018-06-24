HERE’S THE POWERFUL THING MELANIA WAS DOING WHILE MEDIA WAS FREAKING OUT OVER HER JACKET

Melania Trump shocked the media world Thursday with an unannounced visit to Upbring New Hope Childrens Center in Texas.

However, by far the biggest headline that came out of the visit concerned the jacket Melania wore to leave for the trip. The designer jacket had the words “I don’t really care. Do you?” printed on the back. The fashion choice sent media into a raging speculation spiral.

However, it is worth noting that while the media was speculating about the meaning of the jacket, Melania was doing something far more important. After visiting the children’s home, the first lady paused to meet with border enforcement agents and law enforcement officers.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1