Here’s News for Both Bernie and AOC: Only 10 Percent of Americans Want Socialism

Between the Green New Deal from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D.N.Y.) and Medicare for Allfrom Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), we hear a lot about the supposed newfound popularity of socialism in the United States today.

But a new poll released Monday shows that only a very small minority of Americans favor such a system.

A Monmouth University poll titled “SOCIALISM vs. CAPITALISM” showed that only 10 percent of Americans view socialism favorably.

Just as interesting, 57 percent of Americans said they believed socialism was incompatible with American values, with only 29 believing the opposite.

NATIONAL POLL: Views of –#SOCIALISM: 10% positive / 42% negative / 45% neutral

CAPITALISM: 39% positive / 17% negative / 40% neutral



29% of public hold positive view of capitalism AND negative view of socialism

30% of public hold neutral views of bothhttps://t.co/G2ROm1amsw — MonmouthPoll (@MonmouthPoll) May 6, 2019

As the Monmouth poll notes, “Taken together, Americans divide into two dominant camps — 29 percent who have a positive view of capitalism and a negative view of socialism and 30 percent who have neutral opinions of both capitalism and socialism. The remaining 4-in-10 Americans hold a range of mixed views on the two economic systems.” – READ MORE