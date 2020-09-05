Here’s How Many People Have Been Arrested For Rioting In DC Since May

Over 500 people have been arrested for unrest related behavior in the District of Columbia since May, according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has arrested 527 individuals for curfew violations, riot-related burglary, and other riot-related events in the nation’s capital between May 30 and Sunday. Twenty-four of those arrested are juveniles, MPD says.

During rioting following the March on Washington and the end of the 2020 Republican National Convention, MPD reported that they arrested eight individuals Thursday night and five individuals Saturday night.

Most of those arrested are from the DMV area: 44% of those arrested were from the District of Columbia, 27% from Maryland, 12% from Virginia, and 4% from other states within the U.S. MPD has not determined where 13% of those arrested are from, and notes that the arrest data is “a preliminary count of arrests that have been processed.”

“These numbers are subject to change as the MPD continues to process arrests or make new arrests based on photos and/or video footage,” MPD says.

Charges filed against these individuals include felony rioting, described by MPD as “tumultuous and violent conduct with grave danger of or actual serious injury to persons or serious property damage,” as well as curfew violations, burglary, assault on police officers, assaults, threats, resisting arrest, unlawful entry, weapons violations, and more.

Thirty-one of those arrested reported injuries, four of which were juveniles, according to MPD.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.