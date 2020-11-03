Here’s How Google Can Shift 15 Million Votes Without Anyone Realizing It

In a chilling interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Ph.D. psychologist Robert Epstein reported that Google’s search engine has a “very substantial pro-liberal bias” and could swing 15 million votes in the 2020 election. Epstein studies the psychological effect of search results and he has a team of hundreds of people monitoring Google and other tech companies. He claimed that Google is effectively making a “huge in-kind donation” to campaigns like that of Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“Based on the data that we’re collecting, I would say that if what we’re seeing is present nationwide, they are probably shifting this year in this election about 15 million votes without anyone’s awareness and except for what I’m doing, without leaving a paper trail for authorities to trace,” Epstein told Carlson on Saturday.

The psychologist noted that his team has “600 field agents in the swing states,” who have performed 150,000 searches, analyzing 1.5 million search results.

“We’re finding very substantial pro-liberal bias in all ten or at least nine out of ten search results on the first page of Google search results… not on Bing or Yahoo though,” Epstein reported. “And we’re seeing that bias in every single demographic group. In fact, in one report we generated recently, we saw more liberal bias in Google content going to conservatives than going to liberals.” – READ MORE

