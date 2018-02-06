Here’s Audio of Quentin Tarantino Defending Roman Polanski: 13-Year-Old Girl ‘Wanted to Have It’

In October of 2017, director Quentin Tarantino spoke out about his longtime collaborator Harvey Weinstein and the mounting accusations of sexual assault against him, telling the New York Times, “I knew enough to do more than I did. There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things.”

Asked by Stern why Hollywood embraces “this mad man, this director who raped a 13-year-old,” Tarantino replied:

“He didn’t rape a 13-year-old. It was statutory rape…he had sex with a minor. That’s not rape. To me, when you use the word rape, you’re talking about violent, throwing them down—it’s like one of the most violent crimes in the world. You can’t throw the word rape around. It’s like throwing the word ‘racist’ around. It doesn’t apply to everything people use it for.”

Reminded by Robin Quivers that Polanski’s victim—who had been plied with quaaludes and alcohol before her assault—did not want to have sex with Polanski, Tarantino became riled up.

Tarantino: No, that was not the case AT ALL. She wanted to have it and dated the guy and—

Quivers: She was 13!

Tarantino: And by the way, we’re talking about America’s morals, not talking about the morals in Europe and everything.

Stern: Wait a minute. If you have sex with a 13-year-old girl and you’re a grown man, you know that that’s wrong.

Quivers: …giving her booze and pills…

Tarantino: Look, she was down with this. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Harvey Weinstein‘s fall from Hollywood’s highest pedestal isn’t quite over.

In a fiery opinion piece published in the New York Times on Saturday, actress Uma Thurman gave detailed accounts of her encounters with the disgraced movie mogul, who is now in rehab.

Their relationship started off professional, with Weinstein establishing a rapport, according to Thurman, now 47. “He used to spend hours talking to me about material and complimenting my mind and validating me.” That changed, however, on the set of “Pulp Fiction,” when they had a meeting about a script in a Paris hotel, where he was wearing a bathrobe.

Thurman admits she wasn’t alarmed at first by what has now become a common allegation among many of Weinstein’s accusers, but she began to question his intentions when he led her down a hallway to a steam room.

“I was standing there in my full black leather outfit — boots, pants, jacket. And it was so hot and I said, ‘This is ridiculous, what are you doing?’ And he was getting very flustered and mad and he jumped up and ran out,” she recalled.

The bizarre incident led to another encounter in London that she described as “such a bat to the head.”

“He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things,” she said of the incident in a London hotel. “But he didn’t actually put his back into it and force me. I was doing anything I could to get the train back on the track. My track. Not his track.” – READ MORE