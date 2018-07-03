HERE WE GO: Millennial Democrats EMBRACE Socialism

These would be Summer Lee, 30, and Sara Innamorato, 32, and Elizabeth Fiedler, 37, all three of whom won nominations for the Pennsylvania State Legislature in the Democratic Party. And the latest and greatest of these emissaries of Marx is, of course, the media’s beloved Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 28, who just knocked off Joe Crowley in a primary vote in New York.

Now, Michelle Goldberg of The New York Times points out that millennials are embracing socialism in large numbers:

Talk of popular control of the means of production is anathema to many older Democrats, even very liberal ones. It plays a lot better with the young; one recent survey shows that 61 percent of Democrats between 18 and 34 view socialism positively… Indeed, while there’s a lot of talk about an ideological civil war among Democrats, on the ground, boundaries seem more fluid. In Pennsylvania recently, I met with moderate suburban resistance activists who’d volunteered for Innamorato, thrilled to support a young woman who could help revitalize the Democratic Party.

And herein lies the issue for Democrats: while the agenda of the DSA is utterly unworkable and insane — nationalized healthcare, guaranteed housing, guaranteed government jobs — the Democratic Party is happy to embrace the crowd, even if it means embracing unworkable policies. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1