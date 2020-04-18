Here We Go: Democrats Equate Halting WHO Funding To ‘Impeachable’ Offenses

House Democrats are using language which compares impeachment to President Trump’s order to halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The President announced earlier this week that his administration would stop funding until a review could be conducted into whether the WHO was responsible for “severely mismanaging and covering up” spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“So much death has been caused by their mistakes,” he said at a press briefing.

Need more proof that President Trump’s illegal withholding of World Health Organization funding puts Americans at risk? His own State Department says funding the WHO helps “fight disease and ultimately, protect Americans.” https://t.co/7mWkWoe4wa — House Appropriations (@AppropsDems) April 15, 2020

To nobody’s surprise, Democrats have all lined up in unison behind the WHO and against America. They have suggested President Trump lacks the authority to cut funding already approved by Congress.

The House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday tweeted that Trump’s actions were “illegal.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) also claimed Trump’s move to defund the group was “dangerous,” “illegal,” and will be “swiftly challenged.” – READ MORE

