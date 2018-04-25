Here Are The Messages Alleged ‘Sex Slave Cult’ Leader Allison Mack Sent To Emma Watson And Kelly Clarkson

Following the arrest of two of the leaders of the group, more disturbing details have come to light about the NXIVM (“Nexium”) cult of Keith Raniere, whom his followers called “The Vanguard.” One of Raniere’s alleged victims-turned-victimizers, “Smallville” actress Allison Mack, was reportedly one of the cult’s primary recruiters and eventually headed-up Raniere’s secret “sex slave” sorority. Newly-resurfaced tweets by Mack show her attempts to lure fellow female entertainers into the cult through personal appeals and feminist rhetoric.

One of Mack’s more high-profile targets was Emma Watson, whom Mack messaged twice in 2016, appealing to Watson’s much-publicized feminism. In the first message, Mack describes the sorority she leads — which authorities say used brainwashing, blackmail and torture to keep women loyal — as “an amazing women’s movement.”

[email protected] I'm a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women's movement I think you'd dig. I'd love to chat if you're open. — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) January 24, 2016

[email protected] I participate in a unique human development & women's movement I'd love to tell you about. As a fellow actress I can relate so… — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) February 19, 2016

[email protected] well to your vision and what you want to see in the world. I think we could work together. Let me know if you're willing to chat — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) February 19, 2016

@kelly_clarkson I heard through the grapevine that you're a fan of Smallville. I'm a fan of yours as well! I'd love to chat sometime. — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) July 20, 2013

“I’m a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women’s movement I think you’d dig. I’d love to chat if you’re open,” Mack tweeted the “Harry Potter” star in January 2016. About a month later, Mack again reached out to Watson: “I participate in a unique human development & women’s movement I’d love to tell you about. As a fellow actress I can relate so well to your vision and what you want to see in the world. I think we could work together. Let me know if you’re willing to chat.” – READ MORE

