Here Are The Lawmakers Who Refused To Stay Home After Telling You To

The Daily Caller News Foundation compiled a list of the biggest offenders, including Democratic New York Gov. Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and many more.

From Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Democratic lawmakers are flouting their own advice — then either apologizing or excusing their actions as essential.

The Daily Caller News Foundation compiled a list of the biggest offenders, including Cuomo, Kuehl, New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, and many more.

The DCNF searched for, but did not find, examples of prominent Republicans who urged citizens to stay home and then did not follow their own advice.

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio visited his local YMCA hours before Cuomo shut down all gyms in the state as COVID cases escalated in March.

De Blasio’s office said the mayor wished to visit the YMCA one more time before it was shut down, saying: “The YMCA has been a huge part of his and his family’s life, like it has been for a lot of New Yorkers. It’s clear that’s about to change and before that, the mayor wanted to visit a place that keeps him grounded one last time.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged citizens to stay at home in accordance with COVID restrictions until she needed to get a haircut. Following massive backlash, she defended her haircut, saying, “I’m the public face of this city and you know, I’m a person who personal hygiene very seriously and I felt like I needed to have a haircut. So I got a haircut.”

Lightfoot also urged citizens to cancel their Thanksgiving plans, though she was seen celebrating with large crowds after following news that Biden won the presidential election.

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi attended a hair appointment in San Francisco in late August, though indoor hair salons in the California city were currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pelosi, who did not wear a mask during at least part of the appointment, later accused the hair salon of setting her up.