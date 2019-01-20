Hemingway: Mueller Team’s Rebuttal of BuzzFeed Story Was an ‘Utter Slap Down’

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway slammed a BuzzFeed News report that claimed President Trump directed his former attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress.

The report, which has since been refuted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team, alleged that Trump had Cohen lie about a Trump Tower project in Russia during the 2016 election.

Hemingway, also a senior editor at The Federalist, said Saturday on Fox & Friends that the report is merely the most recent example of “explosive claims” amounting to what appears to be a “dud.”

“The promised evidence never arises,” she said, adding that the “big” claims in the story were not backed up by any evidence.

“It’s not just BuzzFeed’s problem, it’s actually a lot of other people’s problem too for being so gullible,” she said.

Hemingway said Mueller's team hasn't gone out of its way to publicly denounce a story until now, in what she called an "utter slap down."