Heitkamp, Lagging Behind In Polls, Says She Will Vote Against Kavanaugh

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., kept constituents in suspense for weeks before ultimately deciding she will be a “no” on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

The entire time, Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., who is challenging Heitkamp for her Senate seat in North Dakota, was capitalizing on the way Democrats in Washington, D.C. have been dragging the process out.

He now leads Heitkamp by 12 points, according to a Fox News poll.

“That spectacle proved to be perhaps the greatest political gift I’ve been given in a very long time,” Cramer said.

Heitkamp's "no" vote could put her re-election bid in peril because roughly one in three North Dakota voters said this week if she didn't vote for Kavanaugh, they were less likely to support her in November.